Four people swim across Issyk-Kul Lake

Issyk-Kul Swim Challenge — an annual legendary swim, aimed to unite professionals and amateurs from different countries, took place in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan.

Participants have managed to overcome more than 15 kilometers. The first was a Russian citizen Arseniy Eliseyev, a professional triathlete. The second was a deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Baktybek Turusbekov.

The third was a triathlete from Kazakhstan Daulet Kurmanbaev. The fourth was the youngest participant of the swim — 22-year-old Kyrgyzstani Kairat Talantbekov.
