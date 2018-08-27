Bishkek police put on heightened alert

The Bishkek police are put on heightened alert. The Central Internal Affairs Directorate of the capital reported.

According to it, more than 2,000 employees of the Bishkek police will be involved in ensuring public order and security before the Independence Day from August 27 to August 31.

Kyrgyzstanis will rest for four days at the end of August. August 31 is a traditional day off in honor of the Independence Day, and September 3 became a red-letter day due to the opening of the 3rd World Nomad Games.