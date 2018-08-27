Residents of Baktuu-Dolonotu village to get access to drinking water

Residents of Baktuu-Dolonotu village will get access to drinking water. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Executive Office reported.

Two water wells in Baktuu-Dolonotu village were transferred to the state ownership. Local self-government bodies will maintain and service them.

In 2004, within the framework of Water Supply and Sanitation project of the World Bank, at least 2,460 residents of Baktuu-Dolonotu village were provided with water. At least 5,084 people live in the village now.