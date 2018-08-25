27 new schools to be opened in Kyrgyzstan by September 1

At least 150 social facilities are planned to be completed by the end of the year, 77 of which are educational facilities. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Executive Office of Kyrgyzstan reported.

In 2018, about 90 objects were included in the list of major overhauls, 53 of them are schools and 4 — kindergartens. By the beginning of the new 2018-2019 school year, construction of 27 schools and 4 kindergartens will be completed, including objects affected by emergencies.

Construction and overhaul of 99 objects have been completed in 2017.