Sale of alcohol will be banned during the World Nomad Games in Kyrchyn Gorge. Danir Imanaliev, the head of Issyk-Kul district, posted on Facebook.

Local councils of Temir and Semenovsky rural administrations adopted resolutions on the total ban of the sale of alcoholic beverages in Kyrchyn Gorge.

Local authorities and people’s guard members will control the compliance with the adopted rules. The police will inspect each vehicle.