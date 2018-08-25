More than 500 volunteers to assist in holding 3rd World Nomad Games

More than 500 volunteers will assist in holding the 3rd World Nomad Games. The secretariat of the Games reported.

At least 550 people have been selected of 3,400 registered volunteers from 24 universities of Kyrgyzstan. There are 30 international volunteers from 15 countries of the world among them, as well as 80 representatives of all regions of the republic.

They will work in nine locations, including sports and cultural events, media work, solemn opening and closure ceremonies of the Games. The volunteers were instructed on the conditions of holding the events within WNG, first aid, protocol maintenance, security issues.