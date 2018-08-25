11:06
Four Kyrgyzstanis to try to swim across Issyk-Kul Lake

Swimmers will try to swim across Issyk-Kul Lake, repeating the feat of the horse Toru-Aigyr. The International Issyk-Kul Swim Challenge — the annual legendary swim, aimed to bring together professionals and amateurs from all over the world — will take place on August 26.

Swim across the lake is a real challenge for the participants. The finish line on the northern cost is located in Toru-Aigyr village. Its name is connected with a legend about friendship and devotion. A boy named Bakyt had an ability to train beautiful horses. In exchange for parental land, he received a foal and made from it a beautiful race horse, which he named Toru-Aigyr. The former owner of the animal regretted that he exchanged the horse for land and stole it. The horse was hidden on the other side of the lake. The horse could not stand it and fled to Bakyt. According to legend, Toru-Aigyr swam from the southern shore of Issyk-Kul to the northern and died in the hands of the owner.

Participants of the competition are Kairat Talantbekov (1996), Arseniy Eliseyev (1987), Daulet Kurmanbaev (1988), and Baktybek Turusbekov (1964).
