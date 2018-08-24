19:02
Torokan Bagynbai uulu wins gold medal at Asian Games

Athlete from Kyrgyzstan Torokan Bagynbai uulu won a gold medal at the Asian Games in jiu-jitsu. This is the first gold medal of the national team at the Asian Games.

Torokan Bagynbai uulu performed in the weight category up to 69 kg. In the final, he defeated sportsman from the UAE Alkirbi Talib with a score 2: 0.

In total, the team of Kyrgyzstan has 10 medals — 1 gold, 4 silver and 5 bronze.

The Asian Games are held from August 18 to September 2 in the capital of Indonesia Jakarta and Palembang. There are 462 sets of medals in 40 different sports.

Kyrgyz athletes compete in 21 sports.
