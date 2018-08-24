Incomes of Kyrgyz migrants decrease by 35% due to Turkish lira crash

Incomes of migrants from Kyrgyzstan decreased by 35 percent due to the crash of the Turkish lira. The State Migration Service reported.

Since the beginning of the year, 6,442 Kyrgyz citizens have left for Turkey to earn money through private employment agencies. They mainly work in the sphere of tourism.

According to the President of the Association of Private Employment Agencies Askerbek uulu Sherbolot, under the terms of a contract they must work until the end of the season, only after that Turkish employers will pay for a return ticket for them.

The State Migration Service monitors payment of salaries to the migrants. If in the future the situation is not resolved, the Kyrgyzstanis will have to look for other employment options. Officials offer to consider the Czech Republic.