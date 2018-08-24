Native of Kyrgyzstan imprisoned for financing of terrorists

The Far Eastern District Military Court sentenced a native of Kyrgyzstan to 4 years and 6 months in prison for financing of terrorists in Syria. Russian media reported.

As noted, the man organized a terrorist financing channel and in 2017-2018 sent money to the militants of the illegal organization Jebhat al-Nusra.

According to investigators, the native of Kyrgyzstan obtained citizenship of the Russian Federation and lived in Transbaikal.

It is noted that he sent money to terrorists, realizing what it would be spent on.