Ex-mayor of Bishkek Kulmatov to remain in detention center until September 28

The Pervomaysky District Court of Bishkek considered extension of the measure of restraint to the ex-mayor of the capital Kubanychbek Kulmatov today.

Investigators of the State Committee for National Security asked to extend the term of detention to the former mayor. Judge Almaz Kalybaev granted the request of the investigator of the State Committee for National Security. Kubanychbek Kulmatov will be held in custody until September 28.

The ex-mayor was arrested and placed in the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security on June 5 on corruption charges. According to the investigation, in 2014, he, being the mayor of Bishkek, illegally used $ 2 million grant provided by TBEA in the framework of modernization of the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant for the construction of two schools. Kubanychbek Kulmatov allegedly redirected funds from the government to the Bishkek City Administration under the pretext of building a school in Kalys-Ordo residential area. On June 14, another criminal case was initiated against the former mayor under the Articles Counterfeiting, Manufacture, Sale or Use of Forged Documents, State Awards, Stamps, Seals, Forms and Illegal Crossing of the State Border of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.