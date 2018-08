Kyrgyzstanis won two medals at the World Sambo Championship among schoolchildren. The All-Russian Sambo Federation reported.

The competitions started on August 23 in Orel city (Russia). The boys competed for five sets of awards. Nikita Karaulshchikov (Russia) took the first place in the weight category of 42 kilograms. The second was Kazbek Angsagan (Kazakhstan). Abdumalik Musaev (Kyrgyzstan) and Grach Sargsyan (Armenia) shared the 3place.

Damir Shamsudinov (Russia) was the best in the weight category of 50 kg. Ermek Suyumkulov (Kyrgyzstan) took the second place and the third — Iulyan Arapan (Moldova) and Armen Adaschyan (Armenia).

The competitions will continue today. More than 160 athletes from 21 countries participate in it.