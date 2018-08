The next session of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan of the 6th convocation will begin on September 4. Parliament’s Executive Office informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the Law on Regulations, the summer recess ends on the first working day of September. However, in connection with the opening of the 3rd World Nomad Games on September 3, this day was declared a day off, and the beginning of the session was postponed to Tuesday, September 4.