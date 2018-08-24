Deputy of Nookat district council caught with bribe

The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes revealed a fact of illegal receiving of a remuneration by rural council deputy of On-Eki-Bel village council.

A citizen turned to the inter-district department of SSCEC with a statement about extortion of 80,000 soms by the deputy of the rural council and a specialist, who supervises land issues of the rural administration On-Eki-Bel of Nookat district, Osh region.

The expert on land issues and the deputy of the local council were caught red-handed in their office when receiving 50,000 soms in course of operative investigation activities within the framework of the initiated criminal case.