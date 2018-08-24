12:12
USD 68.83
EUR 79.59
RUB 1.00
English

U.S. dollar falls in price by 1 som since beginning of week in Kyrgyzstan

Since the beginning of the week, the U.S. dollar in Kyrgyzstan has fallen in price by 1 som and dropped below 69 soms.

Today, the capital’s exchange offices and commercial banks buy the dollar for 68.1-68.3 soms, and sell it for 68.6-68.8 soms. For two days, the American currency lost 40 tyiyns in price.

The nominal rate of the National Bank is 68,8251 soms (0.83 percent drop for a day).

Recall, the U.S. dollar began to rise in price last week in Kyrgyzstan. By the end of the week, it approached the level of 70 soms. This forced the National Bank to intervene for the first time in four months and sell dollars.
link:
views: 44
Print
Related
U.S. dollar continues growing in price in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz som may drop in price after Russian ruble
Euro rises in price for a week in Kyrgyzstan
Euro falls in price by 1.5 soms in Kyrgyzstan for 10 days
U.S dollar buying rate drops to 68 soms
Dollar sharply rising in Kyrgyzstan
U.S. dollar falls in price by 90 tyiyns since beginning of year in Kyrgyzstan
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan reacts to depreciating dollar
U.S. dollar rises in price, exceeding 69.1 soms in Kyrgyzstan
Depreciating dollar forces National Bank to intervene
Popular
New law to allow returning illegal money to Kyrgyzstan from offshore companies New law to allow returning illegal money to Kyrgyzstan from offshore companies
Wool processing workshop opened in Sary-Kamysh village Wool processing workshop opened in Sary-Kamysh village
Police put on alert on the eve of Kurman Ait Police put on alert on the eve of Kurman Ait
Storm warning: Drop of temperature, rain, snow in mountains Storm warning: Drop of temperature, rain, snow in mountains