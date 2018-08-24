U.S. dollar falls in price by 1 som since beginning of week in Kyrgyzstan

Since the beginning of the week, the U.S. dollar in Kyrgyzstan has fallen in price by 1 som and dropped below 69 soms.

Today, the capital’s exchange offices and commercial banks buy the dollar for 68.1-68.3 soms, and sell it for 68.6-68.8 soms. For two days, the American currency lost 40 tyiyns in price.

The nominal rate of the National Bank is 68,8251 soms (0.83 percent drop for a day).

Recall, the U.S. dollar began to rise in price last week in Kyrgyzstan. By the end of the week, it approached the level of 70 soms. This forced the National Bank to intervene for the first time in four months and sell dollars.