Most of budget-funded objects under construction not completed

Most of the budget-funded objects under construction in Kyrgyzstan in 2018 have not been completed. The website of the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services reports.

In total, construction of 417 facilities is planned in 2018. At least 158 objects were not included in the plan.

Most of the facilities are only 30 percent ready or not built at all. Basically, these are water supply facilities. Most often, schools are built at the expense of the budget money. The plan includes construction of 273 educational institutions.
