Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan sums up results of visit to Turkmenistan

An important outcome of the state visit of Sooronbai Jeenbekov to Turkmenistan was the signing of a Declaration on Strategic Partnership between the countries. The Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan Erlan Abdyldaev told journalists.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan has signed a similar document with almost all countries of Central Asia.

«We once again show a priority in our foreign policy. The countries of Central Asia are the main partners. The document will provide an opportunity to develop relations and maintain a dialogue not only at the bilateral level, but will also strengthen mutual understanding and mutual trust in the entire region,» he said.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs noted another set of documents signed during the visit. They concern trade and economic cooperation.

«A very important agreement on avoiding double taxation has been signed. The entrepreneurs were waiting for it to increase trade between our countries,» he said.

According to Erlan Abdyldaev, the agreement will help attract investments both from Turkmenistan to Kyrgyzstan, and vice versa. The minister noted that the trade turnover between the countries was insignificant; it did not correspond to the existing potential. The agreement will allow increasing this volume.

At least 11 documents in the field of preventing emergencies, agriculture, culture, archives and other spheres have been signed during the state visit.

Today, Sooronbai Jeenbekov will take part as an honored guest in the summit of the heads of states — founders of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea. Recall, Kyrgyzstan temporarily «froze» its membership in the fund.

It is expected that the head of Kyrgyzstan will voice the position of the country regarding the activities of the fund and its bodies. The Kyrgyz Republic stands for a comprehensive reform of the fund, the goal of which is to ensure equal consideration of interests and urgent needs of all states of Central Asia.