12:14
USD 68.83
EUR 79.59
RUB 1.00
English

Bishkek - Rostov-on-Don passenger airline service to open in autumn

Azimuth — the largest airline in the Southern Federal District of Russia — launches an international flight to Bishkek from September 28. TASS reported with reference to the press service of the air carrier.

Azimuth Airlines was established in 2017. The carrier performs flights from Rostov-on-Don to Makhachkala, Sochi, St. Petersburg, Moscow, Samara, Novosibirsk, Kazan and other cities. It is the basic carrier of the new Rostov-on-Don airport Platov and the Krasnodar airport Pashkovsky.

As the Executive Director of the airline, Eduard Teplitsky, told earlier, Azimuth planned to transport about 730,000 passengers in 2018. Its fleet consists of eight Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircrafts.
link:
views: 111
Print
Related
Number of passengers on domestic flights decreases by 5%
Three airlines reduce prices for Bishkek - Osh - Bishkek tickets
Tender among airlines for hajj 2018 announced
Air carriers believe that open skies to kill aviation
Kyrgyzstan to lower prices for domestic flights
Foreign Ministry recommends Kyrgyzstanis traveling to Qatar to change airlines
Popular
New law to allow returning illegal money to Kyrgyzstan from offshore companies New law to allow returning illegal money to Kyrgyzstan from offshore companies
Wool processing workshop opened in Sary-Kamysh village Wool processing workshop opened in Sary-Kamysh village
Police put on alert on the eve of Kurman Ait Police put on alert on the eve of Kurman Ait
Storm warning: Drop of temperature, rain, snow in mountains Storm warning: Drop of temperature, rain, snow in mountains