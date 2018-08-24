Bishkek - Rostov-on-Don passenger airline service to open in autumn

Azimuth — the largest airline in the Southern Federal District of Russia — launches an international flight to Bishkek from September 28. TASS reported with reference to the press service of the air carrier.

Azimuth Airlines was established in 2017. The carrier performs flights from Rostov-on-Don to Makhachkala, Sochi, St. Petersburg, Moscow, Samara, Novosibirsk, Kazan and other cities. It is the basic carrier of the new Rostov-on-Don airport Platov and the Krasnodar airport Pashkovsky.

As the Executive Director of the airline, Eduard Teplitsky, told earlier, Azimuth planned to transport about 730,000 passengers in 2018. Its fleet consists of eight Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircrafts.