Embassy of Germany in the Kyrgyz Republic moves to new building

The Embassy of Germany organized UM-M-M-ZUG exhibition on the occasion of the move to a new building.

The diplomatic mission was opened on September 3, 1993. «Germany has always been present in the life of Kyrgyzstan — both in difficult and more favorable times for the country. Relations between the two countries grew stronger and deeper. Over the years of cooperation, the embassy has also expanded. As a result, the staff of the diplomatic mission were «scattered» around three different offices. And the hour has come — we have moved! Saying goodbye to the old building, the embassy is ready to open the doors to the general public and celebrate this event together,» the Embassy told.

The exhibition of contemporary artists of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan will take place on August 25 from 12.00 to 23.00 in the old building of the German Embassy on Razzakov Street, 28. Visitors will have an opportunity to buy German cuisine dishes.