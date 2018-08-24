12:14
USD 68.83
EUR 79.59
RUB 1.00
English

Embassy of Germany in the Kyrgyz Republic moves to new building

The Embassy of Germany organized UM-M-M-ZUG exhibition on the occasion of the move to a new building.

The diplomatic mission was opened on September 3, 1993. «Germany has always been present in the life of Kyrgyzstan — both in difficult and more favorable times for the country. Relations between the two countries grew stronger and deeper. Over the years of cooperation, the embassy has also expanded. As a result, the staff of the diplomatic mission were «scattered» around three different offices. And the hour has come — we have moved! Saying goodbye to the old building, the embassy is ready to open the doors to the general public and celebrate this event together,» the Embassy told.

The exhibition of contemporary artists of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan will take place on August 25 from 12.00 to 23.00 in the old building of the German Embassy on Razzakov Street, 28. Visitors will have an opportunity to buy German cuisine dishes.
link:
views: 128
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan included in top 3 countries that most often denied Schengen visa
Allocation of land for Chinese Embassy goes as planned
Kyrgyzstanis get opportunity to claim electronic visas to India
Kemerovo tragedy. Kyrgyzstanis lay flowers to the Embassy of Russia in Bishkek
Scandal with new ambulances. Penalties exceed €100,000
Kyrgyzstani Bolot Toktogonov wins bronze at judo tournament in Germany
German Kevin Rafalski wanted to have some adventure and came to Kyrgyzstan
Scratches, dents. Ministry of Health tells about new ambulances
Germany donates 15 ambulances to Kyrgyzstan, which stored at motor depot
National Bank sells collectible coins at World Money Fair 2018 in Berlin
Popular
New law to allow returning illegal money to Kyrgyzstan from offshore companies New law to allow returning illegal money to Kyrgyzstan from offshore companies
Wool processing workshop opened in Sary-Kamysh village Wool processing workshop opened in Sary-Kamysh village
Police put on alert on the eve of Kurman Ait Police put on alert on the eve of Kurman Ait
Storm warning: Drop of temperature, rain, snow in mountains Storm warning: Drop of temperature, rain, snow in mountains