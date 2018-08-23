President of Kyrgyzstan pays state visit to Turkmenistan. Photo report

The parties signed a number of bilateral agreements, in particular, the agreement on trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation, on cooperation in the field of prevention and liquidation of emergency situations.

The Presidents Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed the Declaration on Strategic Cooperation, Strengthening Friendship and Trust between Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Tomorrow, the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov will take part in the forum on preserving the Aral Sea. The head of state will return to Bishkek in the evening.