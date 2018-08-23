18:05
First Longstop Date under agreement on Kumtor extended until November 2

Centerra Gold Inc. announced that it has agreed with the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic to further extend the First Longstop Date under the Strategic Agreement for Environmental Protection and Investment Promotion previously entered into with the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic on September 11, 2017. Official website of the company says.

The First Longstop Date is the date by which all conditions precedent to the completion of the Strategic Agreement are required to be satisfied and it has been further extended by agreement of all the parties from August 24, 2018 to November 2, 2018.

«The company continues to work with the government of the Kyrgyz Republic to ensure the satisfaction of the remaining conditions precedent to completion of the Strategic Agreement, including the termination of certain legal proceedings and receipt of finalized land use certificates,» company’s statement says.
