Technical failure occurs during Safe City auction

A technical failure occurred during an auction on Safe City project. The Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Innovative Technologies and Communications Kubanych Shatemirov told.

According to him, there were three applications — from two local companies and one Russian company. The auction took 36 minutes.

«The system of the public procurement portal did not display a winner. Specialists are finding out the reasons for the technical failure. After receiving their conclusion, we will tell about further steps,» said Kubanych Shatemirov.

Recall, the cost offered by Mega-Line Company was 50.5 billion soms. The offers of Kyrgyztelecom and Vega were not displayed.

Mega-Line LLC is managed by Gorshenin Vitaly Vladimirovich. He is the founder of the company together with Rakhimov Almanbet Baktybekovich and Krivoshchekova Albina Mikhailovna.

At least 38 intersections and 52 stationary posts will be equipped with cameras for recording the traffic rules violations. The final cost of the project will be determined according to the results of the online auction. The starting price is 2,552,706,240 soms. The authorities of Kyrgyzstan are ready to pay 240 soms to contractor of the project for each fine paid by an offender. The amount may decrease depending on the outcome of the auction.