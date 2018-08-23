Safe City. Three companies participate in auction

An auction on choosing a company for the implementation of Safe City project finished.

Mega-Line LLC, Vega Radio Engineering Group and Kyrgyztelecom OJSC took part in it. Only Mega-Line company indicated the price — 50,522,311 billion soms.

At least 38 intersections and 52 stationary posts will be equipped with cameras for recording the traffic rules violations. The final cost of the project will be determined according to the results of the online auction. The starting price is 2,552,706,240 soms.

The authorities of Kyrgyzstan are ready to pay 240 soms to contractor of the project for each fine paid by an offender. The amount may decrease depending on the outcome of the auction.