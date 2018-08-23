Safe City. Who will participate in auction?

The State Committee of Innovative Technologies and Communications hosts an auction to choose a company for the implementation of Safe City project.

At least three rounds and two additional bonus rounds are planned to determine the final winner, who will offer the least sum of the contract. Participants do not see each other. After the end of the auction, the system will show who participated in it and what price they offered. The auction will end at 3.36 pm. The commission will make the final decision.

At least 38 intersections and 52 stationary posts will be equipped with cameras for recording the traffic rules violations. The final cost of the project will be determined according to the results of the online auction. The starting price is 2,552,706,240 soms.

The authorities of Kyrgyzstan are ready to pay 240 soms to contractor of the project for each fine paid by an offender. The amount may decrease depending on the outcome of the auction.