About 28 medical teams to be on duty during World Nomad Games

At least 28 medical teams, 19 ambulances, a mobile clinic and a mobile laboratory will be on duty during the 3rd World Nomad Games. The secretariat of WNG reported.

Physicians organize a duty in places of mass congestion where sports and cultural events will take place.

In addition, medical posts with ambulances will work on Bishkek-Balykchi-Cholpon-Ata-Kyrchyn road. The posts will be located at Manas airport, on Manas-Bishkek road, on the bypass road in Bishkek, in Kant, Tokmak, in Boom Gorge, at Balykchi ecological post, at Tamchy airport, at Cholpon-Ata hippodrome and in Kyrchyn Gorge.

Sanitary-epidemiological supervision — laboratory control of drinking and lake water, sewage, soil, beach sand — will be carried out in the places of holding the Games.