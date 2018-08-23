Volume of duty-free fuel supplies from Russia to Kyrgyzstan increases

The volume of duty-free supplies of diesel fuel from Russia to Kyrgyzstan increased by 150,000 tons. The State Committee of Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use reported.

SCIESU signed the changed indicative balance with the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation, where the volume of light petroleum products supplies for 2018 was increased.

The volume of duty-free diesel fuel supplies increased by 150,000 tons and motor gasoline — by 50,000 tons due to the reduction in crude oil deliveries to 50,000 tons.

The indicative balance for 2018 made up 50,000 tons of oil, 460,000 tons of gasoline, 485,000 tons of diesel fuel and 100,000 tons of jet fuel.