Sooronbai Jeenbekov leaves for Turkmenistan

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov left for Turkmenistan.

During the visit, the head of state will meet with the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. The sides will discuss topical issues of cooperation, as well as prospects for further enhancing cooperation in all areas.

A number of bilateral documents are planned to be signed. The main political document will be the Declaration on Strategic Partnership between the Kyrgyz Republic and Turkmenistan.

In addition, Sooronbai Jeenbekov as an honorary guest will take part in the summit of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea.

The President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov paid a state visit to Kyrgyzstan in August 2015.