12:18
USD 69.40
EUR 80.32
RUB 1.03
English

Sooronbai Jeenbekov leaves for Turkmenistan

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov left for Turkmenistan.

During the visit, the head of state will meet with the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. The sides will discuss topical issues of cooperation, as well as prospects for further enhancing cooperation in all areas.

A number of bilateral documents are planned to be signed. The main political document will be the Declaration on Strategic Partnership between the Kyrgyz Republic and Turkmenistan.

In addition, Sooronbai Jeenbekov as an honorary guest will take part in the summit of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea.

The President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov paid a state visit to Kyrgyzstan in August 2015.
link:
views: 112
Print
Related
Sooronbai Jeenbekov to head for Turkmenistan on August 23
President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov to visit Turkmenistan
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan
Turkmenistan introduces ban on polygamy
Kyrgyzstan – China. Entering strategic level of cooperation
State visit of Sooronbai Jeenbekov to China. Day 2
Construction of China-Kyrgyzstan gas pipeline to begin in 2019
China notes changes and reforms in Kyrgyzstan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov pays state visit to China. Photoreport
Kyrgyzstan and China sign declaration on strategic partnership
Popular
New law to allow returning illegal money to Kyrgyzstan from offshore companies New law to allow returning illegal money to Kyrgyzstan from offshore companies
Wool processing workshop opened in Sary-Kamysh village Wool processing workshop opened in Sary-Kamysh village
Police put on alert on the eve of Kurman Ait Police put on alert on the eve of Kurman Ait
Storm warning: Drop of temperature, rain, snow in mountains Storm warning: Drop of temperature, rain, snow in mountains