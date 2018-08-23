Kyrgyz Government appeals court ruling in favor of Raiym-millionaire

The Government of Kyrgyzstan appealed the decision of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek on the suit of the former deputy chairman of the State Customs Service Raiymbek Matraimov. The Prime Minister’s office informed 24.kg news agency.

Representatives of the government sent an appeal to the Bishkek City Court against the decision of the first instance court. Recall, the decision to reinstate Raiymbek Matraimov in office was taken by the judge Almaz Kalybaev. According to the verdict, Raiymbek Matraimov was reinstated in the office of the deputy chairman of the State Customs Service.

Raiym the millionaire was dismissed from his post with the wording «inconsistency of his activities with the decisions and policies carried out by the political leadership.» However, Raiymbek Matraimov considered the decision of the head of government illegal and filed a lawsuit in court.

The date of consideration of the case in the city court has not been appointed yet.