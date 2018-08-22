18:31
Laboratory tests confirm anthrax in Kara-Kuldzha

Up to date, the laboratory tests confirmed anthrax in five patients. The head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health Baktygul Ismailova informed 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the remaining patients were diagnosed with the disease on the basis of clinical and epidemiological anamnesis. «It was not possible to take tests from them, because the ulcers were small, without any contents,» she noted.

Patients are in a relatively satisfactory condition, three of them were discharged, and nine continue treatment.

According to her, soil samples from the slaughter site were taken. Anthrax tests are positive.

Recall, at least 12 people were hospitalized with suspected anthrax on August 15 in Kara-Kuldzha.
