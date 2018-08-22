Kyrgyzstan's basketball team performs at Asian Games

At the preliminary stage, the national team was in Group B. Today, it had two matches. It defeated the national team of Bangladesh with a score 10: 7. Roman Demchenko, who scored five points, was the most productive player in our team.
Kyrgyzstanis lost the second match to representatives of South Korea — 12:21. Artem Mushtruev became the leader of the national team of Kyrgyzstan, scoring 4 points.
In the third round of the group stage, our team will meet with the team of Mongolia, and in the fourth — with the Chinese Taipei. Both matches will take place on August 25.