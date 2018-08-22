18:31
Kyrgyzstan's basketball team performs at Asian Games

The national men’s team of Kyrgyzstan in basketball 3×3 won at the start of the summer Asian Games taking place in Indonesia. The official website of the Games reports.

At the preliminary stage, the national team was in Group B. Today, it had two matches. It defeated the national team of Bangladesh with a score 10: 7. Roman Demchenko, who scored five points, was the most productive player in our team.

Kyrgyzstanis lost the second match to representatives of South Korea — 12:21. Artem Mushtruev became the leader of the national team of Kyrgyzstan, scoring 4 points.

In the third round of the group stage, our team will meet with the team of Mongolia, and in the fourth — with the Chinese Taipei. Both matches will take place on August 25.
