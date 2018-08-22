Economy Minister of Kyrgyzstan tells about changes in Tax Code

The Economy Minister of Kyrgyzstan Oleg Pankratov told about amendments to the Tax Code of Kyrgyzstan today at a press conference.

According to him, the republic repeatedly made an attempt to switch to the use of cash registers.

«The problem is that the legislation limited their use. Today’s law along with the cash registers gives an opportunity to use a computer, a tablet, a mobile phone or other equipment where a special software my be installed. New technologies dictate new types of interaction,» Oleg Pankratov explained.

The Tax Code also provides support for manufacturers of agricultural products. Cooperatives, machine and tractor stations, trade and logistics centers were exempted from sales tax and VAT.

According to the State Tax Service, besides this, the commission for VAT refunding and reimbursement is being liquidated. Private medical institutions with cardiosurgical focus, previously exempted from sales tax, will pay it. «We expect that these amendments will begin to operate within a month,» said Oleg Pankratov.