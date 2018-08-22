Sooronbai Jeenbekov to head for Turkmenistan on August 23

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov will pay a state visit to Turkmenistan on August 23 at the invitation of Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. The head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Daniyar Sydykov, told at a press conference.

The head of state will hold talks in a narrow and extended format with the president of Turkmenistan. They will discuss topical issues of cooperation, as well as prospects for further enhancing cooperation in all areas.

«We attach great importance to building mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries. Strengthening and further development of relations with Turkmenistan are one of the main and long-term foreign policy priorities,» said Daniyar Sydykov.

The main political document will be the Declaration on Strategic Partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan, and it is also planned to sign a considerable package of intergovernmental documents.

In addition to meeting with the President of Turkmenistan, Sooronbai Jeenbekov will take part in the summit of the heads of the states — founders of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea as an honorary guest.

«Kyrgyzstan froze its participation in the fund’s activities. This is due to the need for its deep reform. In 2009, the heads of Central Asia decided to improve the structure and legal framework. But, unfortunately, there are no significant changes. Sooronbai Jeenbekov will voice the position of Kyrgyzstan on the fund and its activities. Our republic stands for comprehensive reform, the goal of which is to ensure equal consideration of the interests and pressing needs of all states of Central Asia. The fund should become, as it was originally planned, a center for accumulating funds and implementing priority projects in the field of water use,» Daniyar Sydykov stressed.