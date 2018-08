Growth of the U.S. dollar stopped, and it fell in price by 40 tyiyn over the weekend in Kyrgyzstan.

Today, the capital’s exchange offices and commercial banks buy the dollar for 68-68.95 soms, and sell — for 69.1-69.3 soms. The nominal rate was set by the National Bank at 69,4557 soms (a drop of 0.06 percent per day).

Recall, the growth of the dollar forced the National Bank to intervene for the first time in four months. It sold $ 19.05 million.