Section of government thoroughfare opened for traffic in Bishkek

A section of Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue — between Bokonbaev and Gorky Streets — was opened for traffic in Bishkek. The press service of the city administration reported.

The road surface was replaced and the curbs were reinstalled in the framework of the project Restoration of Road Surface of Bishkek Roads. Almost nine kilometers of the avenue — between Zhibek Zholu Avenue and Semetei Street- are being repaired.

The city administration noted that the work on most part of the avenue was completed. «The work is carried out ahead of schedule. There are all the prerequisites that the Aitmatov Avenue will be fully opened for traffic ahead of the planned date — October 30,» the city administration said.
