About 1.75 million soms to be spent on accommodation of VIP guests of WNG

The Directorate for National Sports will spend 1,750 million soms on the accommodation of VIP guests of the 3rd World Nomad Games. The state procurement portal says.

It is planned to accommodate about 50 guests in single and double rooms. A hotel should also have an opportunity to organize a banquet for 200 people.

It is specified that the number of participants will be determined according to the submitted applications for participation in the WNG. All participants must live in the same territory.

The hotel should have a safe large parking lot for buses and cars, lighting around the perimeter of the hotel, a hall for signing international treaties and holding conferences. The hotel should be located near the Cholpon-Ata hippodrome.
