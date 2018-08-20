16:16
Ata Meken faction nominates Kanatbek Aziz for post of Ombudsman

The parliamentary faction Ata Meken nominated Kanatbek Aziz for the post of Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan. The head of the faction Almambet Shykmamatov informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the issue will be considered at a faction meeting in early September.

«We are two months behind schedule. According to the law, the nomination of candidates and acceptance of applications must take place within a month after the resignation of an ombudsman. However, the procedure delayed,» explained Almambet Shykmamatov.

Another candidate for the post, human rights activist Rita Karasartova believes that this is a violation of the law On the Ombudsman. She notes: it clearly states that the parliamentary factions must collect the documents and nominate the candidates within one month after the resignation of the human rights commissioner.

Recall, Kubat Otorbaev resigned from the post of ombudsman on June 26. According to him, this decision was deliberate and was made without any pressure from the outside.
