12:40
USD 69.46
EUR 79.16
RUB 1.04
English

Five Kyrgyzstanis to be deported from Moscow for violation of stay terms

The Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Moscow city detained 20 Kyrgyz citizens on suspicion of a fake registration. The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

It is specified that documents of all the detainees were checked and the police released 15 people.

«Five detainees will be deported from Russia. It turned out that they asked their friends to register them. However, the documents do not meet the requirements of the legislation, so registration is false. The case materials will be sent to the court, after which the procedure of deportation will begin. An embassy official visited the place and provided legal advice to the migrants,» the Embassy said.
link:
views: 54
Print
Related
Arrest of Kyrgyzstani, who hit pedestrians in Moscow, prolonged for 2 months
Migrants transfer $ 1.2 billion to Kyrgyzstan for 6 months
Kyrgyzstanis in Russia most often complain about nonpayment of wages
Death of Kyrgyzstani. Medical center worked without permission for surgeries
Citizen of Kyrgyzstan dies in one of medical centers in Moscow
Two million rubles extorted from Kyrgyzstani in Moscow
Embassy of Kyrgyzstan finds out circumstances of incident in Moscow
Unknown persons take hostage children of a Kyrgyz citizen in Moscow
Kyrgyz Embassy reports on detention conditions of migrants - violators in Moscow
Migrants want benefits for opening businesses in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
American John Clark came to Kyrgyzstan as volunteer and stayed for 24 years American John Clark came to Kyrgyzstan as volunteer and stayed for 24 years
Kant airbase hosts exercises involving anti-terror unit Kant airbase hosts exercises involving anti-terror unit
CIS countries plan to create analogue of Schengen visa CIS countries plan to create analogue of Schengen visa
President of Kyrgyzstan fires judge Elvira Dzharkeeva President of Kyrgyzstan fires judge Elvira Dzharkeeva