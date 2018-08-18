Five Kyrgyzstanis to be deported from Moscow for violation of stay terms

The Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Moscow city detained 20 Kyrgyz citizens on suspicion of a fake registration. The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

It is specified that documents of all the detainees were checked and the police released 15 people.

«Five detainees will be deported from Russia. It turned out that they asked their friends to register them. However, the documents do not meet the requirements of the legislation, so registration is false. The case materials will be sent to the court, after which the procedure of deportation will begin. An embassy official visited the place and provided legal advice to the migrants,» the Embassy said.