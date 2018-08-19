What a photographer from Northern Ireland was amazed at in Kyrgyzstan

Richard Watson is a leading photographer of Northern Ireland. He arrived in Kyrgyzstan with his girlfriend on July 10. She is a Kyrgyzstani. His pictures immediately spread on social media and Internet.

As the photographer himself admitted, he spent 25 amazing days in a beautiful country. «Climbing the mountain of death to get sunrise shots, staying on a yak farm, being offered way too much horse milk and driving literally over a mountain. It has been emotional!» Richard Watson told.

He had a hard time culling the photos down to an acceptable number and published 50 his favorites, one of which was «the Queen of Kyrgyzstan.»

My girlfriend returns home each summer, and I wanted to visit her homeland, get acquainted with the new culture for me and see the stunning scenery. Richard Watson

Trip around Kyrgyzstan was so impressive that he plans to return soon.

— What surprised you in Kyrgyzstan?

— I expected the landscape to strike me, and it certainly did. But the people surprised me the most. They are so communicable and friendly. Even in remote mountain areas we were invited to a yurt and treated to horse milk. We were received everywhere!

— What in Bishkek reminds you of your hometown?

— Trees along the streets, greenery, gray Soviet buildings ... Bishkek is a great city, but it is quite different from my motherland. Having returned home, I realized that I miss mountains surrounding me. There are a lot of them in Kyrgyzstan. I liked the old houses. I miss them.

— What is your favorite place in Bishkek?

— After two weeks in Tyup, we returned to Bishkek, and it was so nice to be back in a prosperous city. We went sightseeing, had a wonderful time in Panfilov Park: ate ice cream, rode bicycles, looked at the works of art, watched local residents playing chess. Then we drank good coffee in Frunze restaurant. I would say that the park has become my favorite place; it is so relaxing like an oasis in the city.

— Did you like the national cuisine?

— To tell the truth, I really liked the national cuisine. I travel quite a lot and rarely enjoy local dishes so much. I really liked plov, boorsok. Shashlyk is awesome! Father of my girlfriend cooked awesome hoshans.

— Are you afraid to try something?

— It is kumys. The locals often offered me to try it. At first, I drank, and then I had to pretend that I was allergic to it.

— What has fascinated you in close acquaintance with the local population?

— These are the traditions of hospitality of the nomads. People immediately invite you to their homes, treat to bread, offer a cup of tea. You can stay overnight. The culture is fantastic.

— And what disappointed you?

— The fact that I could not stay longer, but I will definitely return to Kyrgyzstan in the near future.