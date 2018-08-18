Way to Issyk-Kul eased for tourists. Results of PMs meeting in Astana

The 7th meeting of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh Intergovernmental Council finished the day before in the capital of Kazakhstan under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev and his colleague from Kazakhstan Bakhytzhan Sagintayev.

Following the meeting, the parties signed the minutes of the meeting, as well as a protocol on amending the agreement between the governments of the two countries on the checkpoints at the state border dated December 29, 2003.

On the basis of the document, changes were made in the operation of the checkpoints Ken-Bulun-Avtodorozhniy and Tokmok-Avtodorozhniy, which were bilateral checkpoints.

These checkpoints will become multilateral, which in its turn will reduce the load on the checkpoints Ak-Tilek-Avtodorozhniy and Akzhol-Avtodorozhniy. Foreign tourists will be able to visit Issyk-Kul region through the checkpoints Ken-Bulun-Avtodorozhniy and Tokmok-Avtodorozhniy.

As a result of the meeting, a memorandum on cooperation between the Ministry of Economy of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan was also signed. Recall, the governments of the two countries set the task of bringing the volume of trade to $ 1 billion.

The eighth meeting of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh Intergovernmental Council will take place in 2019 in Bishkek.