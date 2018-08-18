12:40
USD 69.46
EUR 79.16
RUB 1.04
English

Way to Issyk-Kul eased for tourists. Results of PMs meeting in Astana

The 7th meeting of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh Intergovernmental Council finished the day before in the capital of Kazakhstan under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev and his colleague from Kazakhstan Bakhytzhan Sagintayev.

Following the meeting, the parties signed the minutes of the meeting, as well as a protocol on amending the agreement between the governments of the two countries on the checkpoints at the state border dated December 29, 2003.

On the basis of the document, changes were made in the operation of the checkpoints Ken-Bulun-Avtodorozhniy and Tokmok-Avtodorozhniy, which were bilateral checkpoints.

These checkpoints will become multilateral, which in its turn will reduce the load on the checkpoints Ak-Tilek-Avtodorozhniy and Akzhol-Avtodorozhniy. Foreign tourists will be able to visit Issyk-Kul region through the checkpoints Ken-Bulun-Avtodorozhniy and Tokmok-Avtodorozhniy.

As a result of the meeting, a memorandum on cooperation between the Ministry of Economy of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan was also signed. Recall, the governments of the two countries set the task of bringing the volume of trade to $ 1 billion.

The eighth meeting of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh Intergovernmental Council will take place in 2019 in Bishkek.
link:
views: 90
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan to reformat work of checkpoint at joint border
Chingiz Aitmatov Street opened in Astana
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan begin negotiations on deepening cooperation
Kazakhstan asks Kyrgyzstan to change charges against Murat Tungishbaev
Kyrgyzstani tries to cross border by fraud
Kyrgyzstani takes 1st place at triathlon championship in Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss military cooperation
Main problem of labor migration - absence of employment contracts
Kyrgyzstan gets 3 months to eliminate barriers to trade with EEU
Some countries intensify inspection of citizens of Kyrgyzstan at checkpoints
Popular
American John Clark came to Kyrgyzstan as volunteer and stayed for 24 years American John Clark came to Kyrgyzstan as volunteer and stayed for 24 years
Kant airbase hosts exercises involving anti-terror unit Kant airbase hosts exercises involving anti-terror unit
CIS countries plan to create analogue of Schengen visa CIS countries plan to create analogue of Schengen visa
President of Kyrgyzstan fires judge Elvira Dzharkeeva President of Kyrgyzstan fires judge Elvira Dzharkeeva