Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan to reformat work of checkpoint at joint border

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaliy Abylgaziev held a bilateral meeting with his counterpart Bakytzhan Sagintayev within the framework of his working visit to Kazakhstan.

He stressed that strengthening of strategic relations with Kazakhstan was one of the priority areas in Kyrgyzstan’s foreign policy.

«I would like to note that an active political dialogue has developed in the Kyrgyz-Kazakh relations. The main vectors of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh relations were determined during the official visit of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbai Jeenbekov to the Republic of Kazakhstan last December,» he said.

Bakytzhan Sagintayev, in his turn, noted that the opening of Chingiz Aitmatov Street symbolized the strengthening of friendship between the two peoples.

«We are fraternal countries. Kyrgyz-Kazakh relations should be a model of a centuries-old strong union. Reformatting of the work of our checkpoints will be another sign of the openness of the two countries,» he said.

Bakytzhan Sagintayev noted that the two countries should use the existing advantages, including common borders and well-established infrastructure, for the development of bilateral trade.

«We have good indicators on the implementation of road map points on issues of bilateral economic cooperation. I would like to stress that its implementation is a priority issue of cooperation between our countries,» he said.