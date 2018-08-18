Speaker of Bishkek City Council takes assignment at Presidential Administration

Deputy chairman, deputy Emil Sydykov will temporarily perform duties of the Speaker of the Bishkek City Council. The Bishkek City Council informed 24.kg news agency.

The current head of the City Council Almaz Kenenbaev was appointed the First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration.

According to the regulations of the Bishkek City Council, a new speaker will be elected at the next session.

«The chairman is elected from among the deputies of the majority faction or the majority coalition of the City Council through secret ballot voting by a majority of votes from the total number of deputies for the term of office of the Сity Council,» the regulations say.

The leader of the majority coalition Taalaibek Sagynov informed 24.kg news agency that all fractions and coalitions of the Bishkek City Council had the right to nominate candidates.

«There are no consultations so far. We only recently learned about the appointment of Almaz Kenenbaev. We will meet with the leaders of the factions, deputies next week. I think that all possible candidates will be determined then,» he said.