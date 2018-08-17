14:49
USD 69.50
EUR 79.10
RUB 1.04
English

Next Safe City attempt. Kyrgyzstan not to spend a som

Kyrgyzstan will not spend a som on Safe City. The Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Innovative Technologies and Communications Kubanych Shatemirov stated at a press conference.

The auction’s starting price is set at 2.5 billion soms. At the same time, the cost of services purchased by the state will only decrease. A winner of the tender will incur all the costs for the acquisition, installation, maintenance and operation of the project. Kyrgyzstan will not spend a som on Safe City.

Winner will be determined on the results of an online auction on lowering the price. There are at least three rounds and two additional bonus rounds to determine the final winner, who will offer the least amount of the contract.

Within the framework of the project, it is planned to install 110 hardware-software complexes. At least 38 of them will be installed at intersections, 4 — at high-speed lines in Bishkek, 48 — on the roads Bishkek — Osh, Bishkek — Chaldovar, Bishkek — Naryn — Torugart, Bishkek — Manas airport, Bishkek — Ak-Jol checkpoint. The project assumes the availability of twenty mobile complexes.

The auction will take place on August 23.
link:
views: 102
Print
Related
Auction on Safe City project to take place
Preparation for Safe City. Opening of bids postponed
Prime Minister about Safe City: people will get the promised
State committee names intersections with cameras within Safe City project
Tender for 2.5 billion soms within preparation for Safe City project announced
Kyrgyzstan studies experience of Georgia in Safe City project
Tender for implementation of Safe City announced
Contractor for Safe City project to be selected by online auction
Kyrgyzstan completes development of feasibility study for Safe City project
State property sale at auction. Prices not to be reduced any more
Popular
American John Clark came to Kyrgyzstan as volunteer and stayed for 24 years American John Clark came to Kyrgyzstan as volunteer and stayed for 24 years
Kant airbase hosts exercises involving anti-terror unit Kant airbase hosts exercises involving anti-terror unit
CIS countries plan to create analogue of Schengen visa CIS countries plan to create analogue of Schengen visa
President of Kyrgyzstan fires judge Elvira Dzharkeeva President of Kyrgyzstan fires judge Elvira Dzharkeeva