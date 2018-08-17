Next Safe City attempt. Kyrgyzstan not to spend a som

Kyrgyzstan will not spend a som on Safe City. The Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Innovative Technologies and Communications Kubanych Shatemirov stated at a press conference.

The auction’s starting price is set at 2.5 billion soms. At the same time, the cost of services purchased by the state will only decrease. A winner of the tender will incur all the costs for the acquisition, installation, maintenance and operation of the project. Kyrgyzstan will not spend a som on Safe City.

Winner will be determined on the results of an online auction on lowering the price. There are at least three rounds and two additional bonus rounds to determine the final winner, who will offer the least amount of the contract.

Within the framework of the project, it is planned to install 110 hardware-software complexes. At least 38 of them will be installed at intersections, 4 — at high-speed lines in Bishkek, 48 — on the roads Bishkek — Osh, Bishkek — Chaldovar, Bishkek — Naryn — Torugart, Bishkek — Manas airport, Bishkek — Ak-Jol checkpoint. The project assumes the availability of twenty mobile complexes.

The auction will take place on August 23.