14:49
USD 69.50
EUR 79.10
RUB 1.04
English

EDB forecasts 3.4% GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan at year-end 2018

By the end of 2018, the economy of Kyrgyzstan is expected to grow at a level of 3.4 percent. Monthly macroeconomic review of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) says.

It is noted that the slowdown in economic growth is caused by a reduction in gold production. However, in the second half of 2018, its acceleration is expected. At the same time, the growth in retail trade turnover (in conditions of low inflation and increase in the inflow of remittances from migrants) and investment in fixed capital, which in January-June 2018 was 78% funded from domestic sources and 22% — from external investments, support the economy.

«In the short term, the economy will move into a recovery phase. The prerequisites are strengthening of consumer confidence, positive dynamics of the credit impact and some revival of investment activity,» the review says.
link:
views: 138
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan has worst in EEU indicators in world's largest economies ranking
National Bank cuts GDP growth forecast in Kyrgyzstan for 2018
Heat wave continues in Kyrgyzstan
Andrey Belyaninov about his friend Almazbek Atambayev and many other things
Eurasian Development Bank starts making payments in Kyrgyz soms
President and EDB head discuss projects in Kyrgyzstan
Andrey Belyaninov offers to make ruble EEU currency
May results. Gold pulls economy of Kyrgyzstan to the bottom
Eurasian Development Bank lowers economic growth outlook for Kyrgyzstan
Decrease in shadow economy share may become driver of EEU countries’ economy
Popular
American John Clark came to Kyrgyzstan as volunteer and stayed for 24 years American John Clark came to Kyrgyzstan as volunteer and stayed for 24 years
Kant airbase hosts exercises involving anti-terror unit Kant airbase hosts exercises involving anti-terror unit
CIS countries plan to create analogue of Schengen visa CIS countries plan to create analogue of Schengen visa
President of Kyrgyzstan fires judge Elvira Dzharkeeva President of Kyrgyzstan fires judge Elvira Dzharkeeva