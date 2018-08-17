EDB forecasts 3.4% GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan at year-end 2018

By the end of 2018, the economy of Kyrgyzstan is expected to grow at a level of 3.4 percent. Monthly macroeconomic review of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) says.

It is noted that the slowdown in economic growth is caused by a reduction in gold production. However, in the second half of 2018, its acceleration is expected. At the same time, the growth in retail trade turnover (in conditions of low inflation and increase in the inflow of remittances from migrants) and investment in fixed capital, which in January-June 2018 was 78% funded from domestic sources and 22% — from external investments, support the economy.

«In the short term, the economy will move into a recovery phase. The prerequisites are strengthening of consumer confidence, positive dynamics of the credit impact and some revival of investment activity,» the review says.