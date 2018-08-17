11:45
USD 69.50
EUR 79.10
RUB 1.04
English

Uzbekistan bans import of potatoes from Kyrgyzstan

Uzbekistan banned the import of potatoes from Kyrgyzstan. The Director of the Plant Quarantine Department Amangeldi Isaev informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, official notification and explanation of the reasons were not received from Uzbekistan. «Back in July, we wrote a letter to the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan with a request to clarify the situation. The answer has not been received yet. We invited them to the Kyrgyz Republic to get acquainted with the products on the spot,» said Amangeldi Isaev.

He added that in the coming days the Minister of Economy Oleg Pankratov would travel to Tashkent to solve this problem. «Harvesting has not started so far. But we expect to get up to 1 million tons of potatoes. Uzbekistan bought our products very good in previous years. If the ban is not lifted, we still have a market in the Eurasian Economic Union,» said Amangeldi Isaev.

The Department of Plant Quarantine assures that potatoes in Kyrgyzstan have no diseases or pests.
link:
views: 139
Print
Related
Man illegally importing auto parts from China detained in Naryn
Barak exclave in Osh may be transferred to Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan to compile list of songs recommended for weddings
SRS takes money from Uzbek citizens for accelerated registration in Issyk-Kul
Head of Internal Affairs Department of Uzbekistan killed in workplace
Terrorist from Uzbekistan detained in Kyrgyzstan
President of Uzbekistan to pay visit to Kyrgyzstan
Entrepreneurs of Uzbekistan exempted from all taxes
Tashkent – Tamchi flight canceled
Kyrgyzstan plans to complete delimitation of borders with Uzbekistan, Tajikistan
Popular
American John Clark came to Kyrgyzstan as volunteer and stayed for 24 years American John Clark came to Kyrgyzstan as volunteer and stayed for 24 years
Kant airbase hosts exercises involving anti-terror unit Kant airbase hosts exercises involving anti-terror unit
CIS countries plan to create analogue of Schengen visa CIS countries plan to create analogue of Schengen visa
President of Kyrgyzstan fires judge Elvira Dzharkeeva President of Kyrgyzstan fires judge Elvira Dzharkeeva