Uzbekistan bans import of potatoes from Kyrgyzstan

Uzbekistan banned the import of potatoes from Kyrgyzstan. The Director of the Plant Quarantine Department Amangeldi Isaev informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, official notification and explanation of the reasons were not received from Uzbekistan. «Back in July, we wrote a letter to the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan with a request to clarify the situation. The answer has not been received yet. We invited them to the Kyrgyz Republic to get acquainted with the products on the spot,» said Amangeldi Isaev.

He added that in the coming days the Minister of Economy Oleg Pankratov would travel to Tashkent to solve this problem. «Harvesting has not started so far. But we expect to get up to 1 million tons of potatoes. Uzbekistan bought our products very good in previous years. If the ban is not lifted, we still have a market in the Eurasian Economic Union,» said Amangeldi Isaev.

The Department of Plant Quarantine assures that potatoes in Kyrgyzstan have no diseases or pests.