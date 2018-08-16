18:59
USD 69.49
EUR 78.71
RUB 1.05
English

Power facilities of Osh city ready for winter

The power facilities of Osh were prepared for the winter ahead of schedule. The press service of the city administration of the southern capital reported.

Teplosnabzheniye Municipal Enterprise carries out work on preparation of the facilities ahead of the set schedule. Of 80 boiler plants, 42 are already fully prepared for the heating season, whereas according to the schedule, 40 boiler houses should be ready in mid-August.

Two out of three boiler units of Osh Heating and Power Plant are completely ready. Repair of the third boiler will be completed by August 25. District Power Network of Osh repaired 87 transformers instead of 82, reconstruction of 18 kilometers of air transmission lines and 2.8 kilometers of cable was carried out.
link:
views: 77
Print
Related
Unknown persons rob 3 offices in Osh city related to deputy Azamat Arapbaev
Mayor of Osh visits Muras garment factory
Taalaibek Sarybashov becomes mayor of Osh city
5-year-old girl drowns in canal in Osh
Prime Minister instructs to check readiness of all facilities for winter
Government starts preparation for heating season 2018 in advance
Graffiti on freedom from slavery appear in Osh city
Osh city mayor to be elected on July 18
MMA champion placed in Osh pretrial detention center
Osh youth asks parliament deputies to open IT academy
Popular
American John Clark came to Kyrgyzstan as volunteer and stayed for 24 years American John Clark came to Kyrgyzstan as volunteer and stayed for 24 years
Kant airbase hosts exercises involving anti-terror unit Kant airbase hosts exercises involving anti-terror unit
CIS countries plan to create analogue of Schengen visa CIS countries plan to create analogue of Schengen visa
President of Kyrgyzstan fires judge Elvira Dzharkeeva President of Kyrgyzstan fires judge Elvira Dzharkeeva