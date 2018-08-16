Power facilities of Osh city ready for winter

The power facilities of Osh were prepared for the winter ahead of schedule. The press service of the city administration of the southern capital reported.

Teplosnabzheniye Municipal Enterprise carries out work on preparation of the facilities ahead of the set schedule. Of 80 boiler plants, 42 are already fully prepared for the heating season, whereas according to the schedule, 40 boiler houses should be ready in mid-August.

Two out of three boiler units of Osh Heating and Power Plant are completely ready. Repair of the third boiler will be completed by August 25. District Power Network of Osh repaired 87 transformers instead of 82, reconstruction of 18 kilometers of air transmission lines and 2.8 kilometers of cable was carried out.