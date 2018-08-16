18:59
USD 69.49
EUR 78.71
RUB 1.05
English

Convicted for attempted seizure of power go on hunger strike

Bektur Asanov and Kubanychbek Kadyrov, convicted of attempted forcible seizure of power, went on another hunger strike today. A member of the Committee on the Protection of Political Prisoners Zulfiya Marat reported.

According to her, since a courier of the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan did not deliver the decision of the Supreme Court dated June 7 to penal colony 27, political prisoners Bektur Asanov and Kubanychbek Kadyrov had to start «wet» hunger strike again. Their demand is the resignation of the chairman and three judges of the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic, who illegally sentenced them to eight years in prison.

Earlier, the accused, including Ernest Karybekov, had already went on a hunger strike. It lasted from January 30 to February 22, 2018.

Bishkek City Court upheld the verdict of the first instance court to the members of El Unu. Dastan Sarygulov was sentenced to four years (three of them suspended) and released in the courtroom. Ernest Karybekov was sentenced to 20 years in prison, Bektur Asanov and Kubanychbek Kadyrov — to 12 years.
link:
views: 90
Print
Related
Convicted for attempted seizure of power threaten with hunger strike
Prisoners of penal colony 27 in Moldovanovka stop hunger strike
Penal colony prisoners continue hunger strike
Ten prisoners cut their veins in Moldovanovka
About 70 prisoners go on hunger strike in Moldovanovka
Human rights defenders compile list of political prisoners in Kyrgyzstan
Relatives of political prisoners against Segizbaev, Dzholdubaeva’s departure
Blind poet Temirlan Ormukov, placed in detention center, goes on hunger strike
Bektur Asanov ends hunger strike
Kubanychbek Kadyrov, Ernest Karybekov end hunger strike
Popular
American John Clark came to Kyrgyzstan as volunteer and stayed for 24 years American John Clark came to Kyrgyzstan as volunteer and stayed for 24 years
Kant airbase hosts exercises involving anti-terror unit Kant airbase hosts exercises involving anti-terror unit
CIS countries plan to create analogue of Schengen visa CIS countries plan to create analogue of Schengen visa
President of Kyrgyzstan fires judge Elvira Dzharkeeva President of Kyrgyzstan fires judge Elvira Dzharkeeva