Convicted for attempted seizure of power go on hunger strike

Bektur Asanov and Kubanychbek Kadyrov, convicted of attempted forcible seizure of power, went on another hunger strike today. A member of the Committee on the Protection of Political Prisoners Zulfiya Marat reported.

According to her, since a courier of the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan did not deliver the decision of the Supreme Court dated June 7 to penal colony 27, political prisoners Bektur Asanov and Kubanychbek Kadyrov had to start «wet» hunger strike again. Their demand is the resignation of the chairman and three judges of the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic, who illegally sentenced them to eight years in prison.

Earlier, the accused, including Ernest Karybekov, had already went on a hunger strike. It lasted from January 30 to February 22, 2018.

Bishkek City Court upheld the verdict of the first instance court to the members of El Unu. Dastan Sarygulov was sentenced to four years (three of them suspended) and released in the courtroom. Ernest Karybekov was sentenced to 20 years in prison, Bektur Asanov and Kubanychbek Kadyrov — to 12 years.