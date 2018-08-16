President urges farmers to supply EEU with organic products

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov got acquainted with the activities of the seed-growing agricultural cooperative Birlik in Aravan district today during his working trip to Osh region.

Its head Hamidullo Tazhibaev presented information on the activities of the cooperative. He told that the cooperative used 68.7 hectares of land on the basis of a lease agreement with the state fund in the territory of rural area. The cooperative has been working since 1996 and producing elite seeds of cotton and grain.

Hamidullo Tazhibaev noted that economic growth was recorded, so cotton harvest in 2017 was 32 centners per hectare, whereas in 2016 there were 29.7 centners.

The financial and logistical support of the cooperative is good, there are storage facilities for grain, tractors with components, a truck and other agricultural equipment.

«The agricultural sector of the country has great opportunities, as there is a great demand for organic products in the world which Kyrgyzstan can supply to the markets of the EEU, China and the European Union in the framework of the GSP +. All domestic financial institutions, such as the Guarantee Fund, the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund, state banks carry out their activities with an emphasis and increased attention to the regions,» stressed Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

Hamidullo Tazhibaev showed the head of state cotton field, a conversation on the prospects of the country’s agricultural sector took place.