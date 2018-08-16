Head of Kyrgyzstan highly apprises Osh University

The President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbai Jeenbekov took part in the opening of a new building of the Faculty of Arts of the Osh State University within the framework of his working trip to Osh region today.

«Despite the fact that the university is located not in the capital, it is considered to be one of the best in Kyrgyzstan, and the city of Osh becomes the center of education and enlightenment. Many universities, in pursuit of commercial interests, forget about the requirements of the labor market. The Osh State University in this regard can be an example for other universities in the country, as it trains specialists in accordance with the requirements of the labor market,» explained Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

The Osh State University was awarded the title the Best Higher Educational Institution based on the results of a study by the International Independent Agency of Accreditation and Rating.

The university began to enter into the world integration of education. Over the past three years, the Osh State University has attracted $ 7 million in investments. Sooronbai Jeenbekov presented the university’s management with a certificate for 200,000 soms for the purchase of musical instruments.