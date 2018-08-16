14:53
Internal Affairs Ministry names most criminogenic regions of Kyrgyzstan

The most criminogenic regions in Kyrgyzstan are Chui region, as well as Osh and Bishkek cities. The head of the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Bakyt Seitov, told today at a press conference.

According to him, most of the crimes are committed in these regions.

«During a trip to the regions, the Minister of Internal Affairs Kashkar Dzhunushaliev studied the crime situation. For the most part, people commit theft, stealing of cattle, looting, robbery and rape. Solving of rapes reaches almost 100 percent. Fraud is developing now. The new Criminal Code provides tougher penalties for crimes against minors,» Bakyt Seitov said.
