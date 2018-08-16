14:53
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan begin negotiations on deepening cooperation

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev will take part in the meeting of the Intergovernmental Kyrgyz-Kazakh Council on August 16-17 in Astana.

As the Information Support Department of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic informed, participants of the meeting will consider topical issues of further deepening of cooperation between the two countries. A final protocol and a number of bilateral agreements are expected to be signed on the results of the event.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev will meet with his Kazakh counterpart Bakhytzhan Sagintayev. They will take part in the ceremony of naming one of the streets of Astana after Chingiz Aitmatov.
